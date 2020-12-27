Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) Receives GBX 5,122.69 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,122.69 ($66.93).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RIO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,300 ($69.24) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 7,130 ($93.15) price target on Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,645 ($73.75) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) price target on Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

RIO traded down GBX 26 ($0.34) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 5,574 ($72.82). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,825,281. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 46.76 ($0.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,758 ($75.23). The firm has a market capitalization of £69.50 billion and a PE ratio of 12.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,125.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,784.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56.

In related news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 11,606 shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,979 ($65.05), for a total value of £577,862.74 ($754,981.37).

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

