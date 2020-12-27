FREE Coin (FREE) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

FREE Coin (CURRENCY:FREE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Over the last week, FREE Coin has traded 33.3% higher against the dollar. FREE Coin has a market cap of $1.25 million and $14,837.00 worth of FREE Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FREE Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Token Store.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00127183 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00019538 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $170.40 or 0.00633696 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00155584 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.42 or 0.00325090 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00057348 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00085453 BTC.

FREE Coin Token Profile

FREE Coin’s genesis date was April 5th, 2018. FREE Coin’s total supply is 10,998,999,997,635 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,706,057,259,292 tokens. The official website for FREE Coin is www.FREEcoin.technology . FREE Coin’s official Twitter account is @THE_FREE_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FREE Coin

FREE Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FREE Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FREE Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FREE Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

