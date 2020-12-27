Happycoin (HPC) Achieves Market Cap of $296,616.00

Happycoin (CURRENCY:HPC) traded down 21.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One Happycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, HitBTC and YoBit. In the last seven days, Happycoin has traded down 42.8% against the US dollar. Happycoin has a market capitalization of $296,616.00 and $2,782.00 worth of Happycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Happycoin alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00029347 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.91 or 0.00401304 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00034108 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002424 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $370.58 or 0.01378133 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 43.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000052 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

About Happycoin

Happycoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Happycoin’s total supply is 25,425,757 coins. The official website for Happycoin is happycointech.org . Happycoin’s official Twitter account is @happycoin5 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Happycoin

Happycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Happycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Happycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Happycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HPCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Happycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Happycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.