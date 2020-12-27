Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Receives $43.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.60.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FBC. BidaskClub raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, Director David J. Matlin sold 9,112,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $275,112,563.95. Also, Director Peter Schoels sold 4,587,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $150,016,056.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBC. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 47.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,433 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 457.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,128 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 45.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,234 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 7.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,528 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FBC stock traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $41.24. The stock had a trading volume of 336,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,676. Flagstar Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.76 and a twelve month high of $41.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.56.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.56. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $632.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 5.78%.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

