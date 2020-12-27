Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.25.

Several research firms recently commented on WLL. Truist upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Sunday, September 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 4,569.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,597,258 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,633 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $32,230,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 39.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,212,256 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 910,219 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $14,260,000. Finally, Glendon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $12,627,000. 36.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WLL stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.00. 266,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,398. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.78. Whiting Petroleum has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $61.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.30 million. Research analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum will post -5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.