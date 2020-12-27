Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.89.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

ALLE stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.03. The company had a trading volume of 138,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,323. Allegion has a 52 week low of $77.37 and a 52 week high of $139.24. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.47 and a 200 day moving average of $104.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.45. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The company had revenue of $728.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Allegion’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Allegion will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Allegion by 235.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,266,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $127,094,000 after acquiring an additional 889,220 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegion by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,418,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,030,538,000 after purchasing an additional 754,417 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Allegion by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,016,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $199,414,000 after purchasing an additional 461,899 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Allegion by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 670,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,340,000 after purchasing an additional 428,929 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegion by 298.2% during the 2nd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 369,290 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,178,000 after purchasing an additional 276,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

