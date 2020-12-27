Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.89.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.
ALLE stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.03. The company had a trading volume of 138,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,323. Allegion has a 52 week low of $77.37 and a 52 week high of $139.24. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.47 and a 200 day moving average of $104.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.70.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Allegion by 235.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,266,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $127,094,000 after acquiring an additional 889,220 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegion by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,418,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,030,538,000 after purchasing an additional 754,417 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Allegion by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,016,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $199,414,000 after purchasing an additional 461,899 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Allegion by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 670,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,340,000 after purchasing an additional 428,929 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegion by 298.2% during the 2nd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 369,290 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,178,000 after purchasing an additional 276,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.
Allegion Company Profile
Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.
