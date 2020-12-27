Pillar Price Reaches $0.0158 on Major Exchanges (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. In the last week, Pillar has traded down 4% against the dollar. One Pillar token can now be bought for about $0.0158 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pillar has a total market capitalization of $4.10 million and approximately $28,707.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00046787 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00005318 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003736 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $79.80 or 0.00297476 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00030084 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003726 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00014952 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $556.82 or 0.02075615 BTC.

PLR is a token. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject . The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pillar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

