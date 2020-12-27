Waves Community Token 1-Day Volume Hits $61.00 (WCT)

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded 63.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Over the last week, Waves Community Token has traded down 60.8% against the US dollar. One Waves Community Token token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000423 BTC on popular exchanges. Waves Community Token has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $61.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003719 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00127634 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00019652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.55 or 0.00635762 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00156186 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.42 or 0.00325872 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00057303 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00085795 BTC.

Waves Community Token’s launch date was January 3rd, 2017. Waves Community Token’s total supply is 9,999,960 tokens. Waves Community Token’s official website is wavesplatform.com . The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Waves Community Token is wavestalk.org

Waves Community Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Community Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Community Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves Community Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

