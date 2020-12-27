Swerve (SWRV) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.56 Million

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Over the last seven days, Swerve has traded 28.6% lower against the dollar. One Swerve token can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00001565 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Swerve has a market cap of $3.95 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003719 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00127634 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00019652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.55 or 0.00635762 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00156186 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.42 or 0.00325872 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00057303 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00085795 BTC.

About Swerve

Swerve’s total supply is 11,000,653 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,398,947 tokens. The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi

Buying and Selling Swerve

Swerve can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swerve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swerve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

