Analysts Expect Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $311.36 Million

Equities analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) will post sales of $311.36 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $307.82 million to $314.90 million. Franklin Electric posted sales of $320.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Electric will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Franklin Electric.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $351.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Franklin Electric’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

FELE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Franklin Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.

In related news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $93,703.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,585. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the third quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FELE traded up $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $69.97. The stock had a trading volume of 55,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.91. Franklin Electric has a 12-month low of $41.25 and a 12-month high of $72.64.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

