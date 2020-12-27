Humanigen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HGEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Humanigen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HGEN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.20.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on Humanigen in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Humanigen in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

In related news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 62,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $988,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,469,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,962,992.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Humanigen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $330,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $345,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,046,000. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,256,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the third quarter worth $5,320,000. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HGEN traded up $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.66. 545,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,467. Humanigen has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $33.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average of $15.01.

Humanigen (OTCMKTS:HGEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.14).

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and for the treatment of juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia.

