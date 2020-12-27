Analysts Set TUI AG (TUI.L) (LON:TUI) Price Target at GBX 253.33

TUI AG (TUI.L) (LON:TUI) has been given an average recommendation of “Sell” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 220 ($2.87).

Several research firms recently commented on TUI. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of TUI AG (TUI.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on shares of TUI AG (TUI.L) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of TUI AG (TUI.L) from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of TUI AG (TUI.L) in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Shares of LON TUI traded up GBX 24.90 ($0.33) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 451.40 ($5.90). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 875,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,258,476. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 430.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 365.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11. TUI AG has a one year low of GBX 218 ($2.85) and a one year high of GBX 991.20 ($12.95). The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,516.23.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

