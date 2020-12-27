BLAST (BLAST) Hits Market Capitalization of $75,562.01

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 27th. One BLAST coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Crex24. BLAST has a total market cap of $75,562.01 and approximately $5.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BLAST has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BLAST alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00005123 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001790 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00005738 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000137 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001209 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BLAST Coin Profile

BLAST (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 47,039,050 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com

BLAST Coin Trading

BLAST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BLASTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BLAST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLAST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.