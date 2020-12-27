UGAS Trading 9.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 27th. One UGAS token can currently be purchased for $0.0108 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bgogo, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. In the last seven days, UGAS has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. UGAS has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and $564,168.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00046846 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005276 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003744 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.26 or 0.00296039 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00029916 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003733 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00014978 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $555.18 or 0.02073669 BTC.

UGAS Profile

UGAS is a token. It launched on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain

UGAS Token Trading

UGAS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and Bgogo. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

