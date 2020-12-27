Analysts Expect Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) to Post -$0.01 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) to announce earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.01). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.02). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Duck Creek Technologies.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $58.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.01 million.

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.77. 303,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,712. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $48.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion and a PE ratio of -397.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.64.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

