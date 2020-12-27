VideoCoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $158,071.00 (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 27th. One VideoCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0618 or 0.00000228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, KuCoin and Beaxy. VideoCoin has a total market capitalization of $9.05 million and $158,071.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000353 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 65.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000026 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

VideoCoin Token Profile

VideoCoin (CRYPTO:VID) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin's total supply is 265,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,523,028 tokens. The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io . The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

VideoCoin Token Trading

VideoCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy, KuCoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

