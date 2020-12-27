BOScoin (BOS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $213.00

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. BOScoin has a total market cap of $867,345.80 and approximately $213.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOScoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, GDAC and CoinBene. During the last seven days, BOScoin has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005436 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 45.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000759 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000046 BTC.

BOScoin Coin Profile

BOScoin (CRYPTO:BOS) is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io.

Buying and Selling BOScoin

BOScoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Kucoin and GDAC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

