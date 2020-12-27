B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) (LON:BME) Receives GBX 473 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) (LON:BME) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 473 ($6.18).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Get B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) alerts:

BME stock traded up GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 514.80 ($6.73). The stock had a trading volume of 274,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,982,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.91, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.63. B&M European Value Retail S.A. has a twelve month low of GBX 245.60 ($3.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 544.60 ($7.12). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 495.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 467.89.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a dividend of GBX 29.30 ($0.38) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This is a positive change from B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L)’s previous dividend of $5.40. B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L)’s payout ratio is presently 38.02%.

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 656 stores in the United Kingdom under the B&M brand; 293 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides property development, employment, and administrative services.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.