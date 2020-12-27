Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) (EPA:VIV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) (EPA:VIV) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €30.11 ($35.42).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on shares of Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on shares of Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) stock traded down €0.21 ($0.25) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €25.93 ($30.51). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. Vivendi SA has a one year low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a one year high of €24.87 ($29.26). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €25.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €24.24.

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

