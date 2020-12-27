Brokerages Expect La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Analysts expect La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) to report earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for La-Z-Boy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. La-Z-Boy reported earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that La-Z-Boy will report full-year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for La-Z-Boy.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $459.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.90 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LZB shares. BidaskClub upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on La-Z-Boy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Sidoti upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. La-Z-Boy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

In related news, SVP Otis S. Sawyer sold 49,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $1,954,589.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,858.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kurt L. Darrow sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total value of $5,922,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,746,255.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 357,565 shares of company stock worth $13,696,745. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,216,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,244,000 after purchasing an additional 26,341 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,768,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,915,000 after purchasing an additional 70,086 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,343,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,480,000 after purchasing an additional 45,454 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,212,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,808,000 after purchasing an additional 11,383 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 596,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,867,000 after purchasing an additional 244,247 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LZB traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $41.19. 135,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,374. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.75. La-Z-Boy has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $42.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

