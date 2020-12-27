Analysts Expect The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to Post $6.19 EPS

Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) will report earnings of $6.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $7.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.90. The Goldman Sachs Group posted earnings of $4.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will report full year earnings of $19.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.28 to $20.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $25.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.02 to $27.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Goldman Sachs Group.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.79 earnings per share.

GS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 216.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 93,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,726,000 after acquiring an additional 63,726 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 51.9% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 272,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,772,000 after purchasing an additional 93,162 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,055,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,623,767,000 after buying an additional 1,392,213 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Edgar Lomax Co. VA grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 120,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,238,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. 65.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GS stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $256.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 968,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,617,404. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $231.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.15. The Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $260.85. The stock has a market cap of $88.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

