Particl Price Tops $0.65 (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 27th. One Particl coin can now be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00002361 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Particl has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. Particl has a total market capitalization of $6.28 million and $31,755.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000423 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000575 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005124 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000049 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Particl Profile

Particl (CRYPTO:PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,739,049 coins and its circulating supply is 9,704,744 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Particl is particl.io . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Particl

Particl can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

