HorusPay (HORUS) Hits Market Capitalization of $278,401.70

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 27th. HorusPay has a total market capitalization of $278,401.70 and approximately $12.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HorusPay has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. One HorusPay token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00126654 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00019685 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.97 or 0.00638702 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00154937 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.44 or 0.00319190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00057620 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00085526 BTC.

HorusPay Profile

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. HorusPay’s official website is horuspay.io . HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HorusPay

HorusPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HorusPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HorusPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

