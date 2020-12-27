Brokerages Expect FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Will Post Earnings of $3.25 Per Share

Analysts forecast that FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) will report earnings of $3.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for FedEx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.85 and the highest is $3.88. FedEx reported earnings per share of $1.41 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 130.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 16th.
On average, analysts expect that FedEx will report full-year earnings of $17.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.00 to $18.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $18.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.80 to $19.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FedEx.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of FDX traded down $1.89 on Friday, reaching $268.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,649,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,076,801. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $282.69 and a 200 day moving average of $225.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.34. FedEx has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $305.66.
In other FedEx news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 1,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.66, for a total transaction of $464,245.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,963.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.86, for a total value of $2,038,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,262,545.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,030 shares of company stock valued at $20,014,730 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 73.5% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in FedEx by 227.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 121 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.
