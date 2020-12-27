Brokerages Expect FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Will Post Earnings of $3.25 Per Share

Analysts forecast that FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) will report earnings of $3.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for FedEx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.85 and the highest is $3.88. FedEx reported earnings per share of $1.41 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 130.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that FedEx will report full-year earnings of $17.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.00 to $18.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $18.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.80 to $19.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FedEx.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FDX shares. Barclays upgraded FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $368.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their target price on FedEx from $248.00 to $372.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on FedEx from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.20.

Shares of FDX traded down $1.89 on Friday, reaching $268.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,649,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,076,801. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $282.69 and a 200 day moving average of $225.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.34. FedEx has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $305.66.

In other FedEx news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 1,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.66, for a total transaction of $464,245.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,963.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.86, for a total value of $2,038,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,262,545.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,030 shares of company stock valued at $20,014,730 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 73.5% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in FedEx by 227.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 121 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

