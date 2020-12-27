PieDAO DEFI++ (DEFI++) Reaches Market Capitalization of $559,459.19

PieDAO DEFI++ (CURRENCY:DEFI++) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 27th. PieDAO DEFI++ has a total market cap of $559,459.19 and $27,122.00 worth of PieDAO DEFI++ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PieDAO DEFI++ has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One PieDAO DEFI++ token can now be purchased for approximately $1.67 or 0.00006104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00126123 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00019447 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.00 or 0.00636213 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00154287 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.48 or 0.00319853 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00057209 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00085530 BTC.

PieDAO DEFI++ Profile

PieDAO DEFI++’s total supply is 335,150 tokens. The official website for PieDAO DEFI++ is pools.piedao.org/#/pie/0x8d1ce361eb68e9e05573443c407d4a3bed23b033 . The official message board for PieDAO DEFI++ is medium.com/piedao

PieDAO DEFI++ Token Trading

PieDAO DEFI++ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DEFI++ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DEFI++ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PieDAO DEFI++ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

