Zen Protocol (ZP) Price Up 95.1% This Week

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded up 20.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One Zen Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0249 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zen Protocol has a total market cap of $562,544.15 and approximately $494.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded up 95.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sora (XOR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.49 or 0.00371082 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000906 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.43 or 0.00228283 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded up 54.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001782 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000152 BTC.

About Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol (ZP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 17th, 2017. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zen Protocol Coin Trading

Zen Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zen Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zen Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

