Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SWMAY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th.

Get Swedish Match AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of SWMAY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.54. 5,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,561. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.64. Swedish Match AB has a twelve month low of $23.86 and a twelve month high of $41.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a net margin of 27.15% and a negative return on equity of 72.67%. The company had revenue of $496.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Swedish Match AB will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. The company provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.