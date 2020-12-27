HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HTBI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on HomeTrust Bancshares from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total value of $93,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total value of $125,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,633,377.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,800 shares of company stock worth $519,582. Insiders own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTBI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 15.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 40.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 11,941 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 61.5% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 23.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 50.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HTBI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.44. 26,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,658. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $27.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.89 million, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.75.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.22. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.43 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.