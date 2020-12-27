$83.73 Million in Sales Expected for S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) to post $83.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for S&T Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $84.05 million and the lowest is $83.40 million. S&T Bancorp reported sales of $79.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will report full-year sales of $337.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $337.00 million to $337.62 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $329.32 million, with estimates ranging from $328.03 million to $330.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow S&T Bancorp.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $85.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.59 million. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 7.66%.

Several analysts have issued reports on STBA shares. BidaskClub raised S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood started coverage on S&T Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. S&T Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

S&T Bancorp stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.35. 95,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,440. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.24 and its 200-day moving average is $21.53. S&T Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.98 and a 12-month high of $41.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.22 million, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 6.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 2.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 86,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 11.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,043,000 after acquiring an additional 66,446 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 12.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the period. 59.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

