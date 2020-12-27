Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Receives $23.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.75.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Cardiff Oncology from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Cardiff Oncology alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRDF. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $4,732,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $5,099,000. Corriente Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 424.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 910,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,913,000 after buying an additional 736,639 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 6,163.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 347,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,000 after buying an additional 341,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $637,000. Institutional investors own 28.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRDF stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $18.91. 632,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,119. Cardiff Oncology has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The company has a market capitalization of $668.09 million, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.87.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 4,990.52% and a negative return on equity of 95.03%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.