QuarkChain 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.24 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 27th. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $48.40 million and $4.24 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One QuarkChain coin can now be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.50, $33.94, $13.77 and $32.15.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00046061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005158 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003667 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $80.21 or 0.00293281 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00029828 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003657 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00014768 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $566.52 or 0.02071432 BTC.

About QuarkChain

QKC is a coin. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,125,736,835 coins. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io

QuarkChain Coin Trading

QuarkChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $24.43, $50.98, $32.15, $33.94, $10.39, $5.60, $13.77, $18.94, $51.55, $24.68 and $20.33. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

