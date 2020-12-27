Nectar Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges (NEC)

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. Over the last seven days, Nectar has traded 21% lower against the dollar. Nectar has a market cap of $22.11 million and $6,973.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nectar coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000513 BTC on popular exchanges including $7.50, $5.60, $33.94 and $13.77.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nectar alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27,315.33 or 0.99875898 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006959 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00017958 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003671 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00013187 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00050952 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000141 BTC.

About Nectar

Nectar (NEC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 618,133,330 coins and its circulating supply is 157,517,510 coins. Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex . The official website for Nectar is www.ethfinex.com . The official message board for Nectar is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a

Nectar Coin Trading

Nectar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $7.50, $20.33, $24.68, $50.98, $13.77, $10.39, $18.94, $51.55, $33.94, $24.43 and $5.60. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nectar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nectar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NECUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Nectar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nectar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.