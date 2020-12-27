Nectar (NEC) Price Down 21% This Week

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. Nectar has a total market cap of $22.11 million and approximately $6,973.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nectar has traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar. One Nectar coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000513 BTC on exchanges including $5.60, $24.68, $10.39 and $24.43.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,315.33 or 0.99875898 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006959 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00017958 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003671 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00013187 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00050952 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Nectar is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 618,133,330 coins and its circulating supply is 157,517,510 coins. The official message board for Nectar is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a . The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex . Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nectar is www.ethfinex.com

Nectar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $24.68, $10.39, $51.55, $5.60, $13.77, $7.50, $33.94, $50.98, $18.94, $20.33 and $32.15. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nectar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nectar using one of the exchanges listed above.

