Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) will announce earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Radware’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Radware also posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Radware will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Radware.

Get Radware alerts:

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Radware had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $62.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RDWR shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Radware in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDWR. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Radware during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Radware during the second quarter valued at about $253,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Radware by 13.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Radware during the third quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Radware by 30.7% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,039 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Radware stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.16. 42,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,103. Radware has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.44, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.84.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Radware (RDWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.