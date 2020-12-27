$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) will report $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.62. First Business Financial Services reported earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $26.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.43 million.

FBIZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised First Business Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on First Business Financial Services from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

NASDAQ FBIZ traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,599. First Business Financial Services has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $27.35. The company has a market cap of $155.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIZ. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in First Business Financial Services by 209.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 24,666 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in First Business Financial Services by 0.4% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 723,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,897,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Business Financial Services during the second quarter worth $283,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Business Financial Services during the second quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in First Business Financial Services by 376.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 16,673 shares in the last quarter. 62.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

