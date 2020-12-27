$55.66 Million in Sales Expected for Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) will post sales of $55.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $56.00 million and the lowest is $55.43 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full-year sales of $246.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $245.80 million to $247.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $288.60 million, with estimates ranging from $287.43 million to $289.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Duck Creek Technologies.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $58.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.01 million.

NASDAQ:DCT traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.77. 303,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,712. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.64. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $48.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -397.91.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

