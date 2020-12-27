Qcash (QC) Hits Market Cap of $71.04 Million

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One Qcash token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000568 BTC on popular exchanges. Qcash has a total market cap of $71.04 million and $1.23 billion worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Qcash has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003670 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00126948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00019479 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $171.72 or 0.00631297 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.24 or 0.00155297 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.46 or 0.00321529 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00056906 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00085449 BTC.

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 tokens. The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn

Qcash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

