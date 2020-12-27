Shivom Hits Market Capitalization of $396,468.06 (OMX)

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded 71.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. Shivom has a market capitalization of $396,468.06 and approximately $69.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Shivom has traded up 28.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Shivom token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, CoinBene, IDEX and Coinsuper.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Shivom Token Profile

Shivom is a token. Its launch date was June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 tokens. The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom . The official message board for Shivom is medium.com/@projectshivom . Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom . The official website for Shivom is shivom.io

Buying and Selling Shivom

Shivom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, Coinsuper, CoinBene and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shivom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shivom using one of the exchanges listed above.

