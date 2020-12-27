Pylon Network Price Tops $1.05 on Top Exchanges (PYLNT)

Pylon Network (CURRENCY:PYLNT) traded 39.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One Pylon Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.05 or 0.00003882 BTC on major exchanges including $13.77, $7.50, $33.94 and $32.15. Pylon Network has a total market capitalization of $613,714.38 and $12,779.00 worth of Pylon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pylon Network has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00046610 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005215 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003690 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.11 or 0.00287548 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00029403 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003682 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00014967 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $559.52 or 0.02059825 BTC.

Pylon Network Profile

Pylon Network is a coin. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2017. Pylon Network’s total supply is 633,858 coins and its circulating supply is 582,010 coins. Pylon Network’s official website is pylon-network.org . Pylon Network’s official Twitter account is @KlenergyTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pylon Network

Pylon Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $32.15, $50.98, $33.94, $5.60, $24.43, $13.77, $18.94, $10.39, $24.68, $51.55 and $7.50. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pylon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pylon Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pylon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

