Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Culp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.15. Culp posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 70.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Culp will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Culp.

Get Culp alerts:

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The textile maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Culp had a negative net margin of 10.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.83%.

Several analysts recently commented on CULP shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Culp from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th.

CULP stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $15.56. 8,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,834. Culp has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $17.26. The stock has a market cap of $191.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average of $12.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Culp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Culp’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CULP. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Culp during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Culp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Culp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Culp by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 5,707 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Culp by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 19,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

About Culp

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

Recommended Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Culp (CULP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.