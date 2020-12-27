Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $58.97 Million

Analysts forecast that Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) will report sales of $58.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $57.50 million and the highest is $60.20 million. Heritage Financial reported sales of $58.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full-year sales of $231.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $227.30 million to $233.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $219.83 million, with estimates ranging from $214.50 million to $228.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $57.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.07 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 16.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HFWA shares. BidaskClub lowered Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised Heritage Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HFWA traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.03. 31,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,949. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.68 and its 200-day moving average is $20.72. Heritage Financial has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $28.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In related news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 4,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $107,435.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487,577.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Heritage Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $417,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 17.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 116.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 266,593 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,364,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,285,000 after purchasing an additional 23,648 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 6.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. 71.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

