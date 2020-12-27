$1.93 Billion in Sales Expected for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to announce $1.93 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.94 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.91 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp reported sales of $2.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full year sales of $7.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.54 billion to $7.73 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.35 billion to $7.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fifth Third Bancorp.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. UBS Group downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $20.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.48.

Shares of FITB traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,477,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,908,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $31.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

In other news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $219,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,983.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Comerica Bank grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 173,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 109,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.