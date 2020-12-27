Zacks: Analysts Expect HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) to Post $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for HMS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.41. HMS posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 63%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that HMS will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HMS.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.79 million. HMS had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HMSY shares. SVB Leerink lowered HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered HMS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered HMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered HMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, CJS Securities lowered HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of HMS by 170.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,479,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,189 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in HMS by 1.6% during the second quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,366,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,666,000 after buying an additional 38,001 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HMS by 73.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,262,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,298,000 after purchasing an additional 961,701 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HMS by 1.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,371,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,854,000 after purchasing an additional 18,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HMS by 19.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,336,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,277,000 after purchasing an additional 219,094 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HMSY stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $36.51. 1,058,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 59.85, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.78. HMS has a 1-year low of $18.19 and a 1-year high of $36.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.50 and its 200 day moving average is $29.83.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

