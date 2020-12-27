Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.55 Billion

Analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) will report sales of $1.55 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.53 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.57 billion. Regions Financial reported sales of $1.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full-year sales of $6.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.12 billion to $6.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.04 billion to $6.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Regions Financial from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI raised Regions Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.16.

In other news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at $337,172. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 442.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Regions Financial by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,588,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,948,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $17.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.59.

Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

