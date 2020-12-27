CEEK VR Price Hits $0.0024 on Exchanges (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $510,755.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, LATOKEN, Bancor Network and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00044764 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00005237 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003658 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.95 or 0.00284431 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00030015 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003650 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00014766 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $559.00 or 0.02039779 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 603,653,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

CEEK VR can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Coinsuper, Bancor Network, LATOKEN and RightBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

