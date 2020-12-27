Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Trading Down 5.7% Over Last 7 Days

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded up 12.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 27th. One Dawn Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000600 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a market cap of $7.40 million and $356,939.00 worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded down 5.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00123924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00019158 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.54 or 0.00618829 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00151598 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.51 or 0.00317557 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00054805 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00083874 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Profile

Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 93,468,684 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,720,521 tokens. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org . The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol

Dawn Protocol Token Trading

Dawn Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

