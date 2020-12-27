2key.network Market Capitalization Achieves $1.04 Million (2KEY)

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. During the last seven days, 2key.network has traded 40.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. 2key.network has a total market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $323,746.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 2key.network token can now be bought for about $0.0282 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00041645 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005147 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003637 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.31 or 0.00280535 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00029417 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003629 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00014573 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $555.18 or 0.02014569 BTC.

2key.network Profile

2KEY is a token. It launched on September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,810,940 tokens. 2key.network’s official message board is medium.com/2key . The official website for 2key.network is 2key.network . 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official

Buying and Selling 2key.network

2key.network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2key.network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 2key.network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 2key.network using one of the exchanges listed above.

