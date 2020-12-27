Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the lowest is $0.95. Victory Capital reported earnings per share of $0.99 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full-year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $3.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $4.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Victory Capital.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $188.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.91 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 43.88%.

Several research firms recently commented on VCTR. Bank of America cut shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Victory Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 44.7% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 800,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,767,000 after buying an additional 247,470 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 76.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 145,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 63,003 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 200.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 136,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 91,324 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 1,929.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 124,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 118,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 28.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 96,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 21,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.09% of the company’s stock.

VCTR stock opened at $23.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.65. Victory Capital has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $24.83.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

