Zacks: Brokerages Expect Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.91 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) will post sales of $2.91 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.87 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.93 billion. Quanta Services reported sales of $3.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full year sales of $11.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.16 billion to $11.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $11.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.62 billion to $11.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Quanta Services.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PWR shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. DA Davidson cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.23.

PWR stock opened at $70.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 1.18. Quanta Services has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $73.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quanta Services (PWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.