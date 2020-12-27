Ark Trading Down 9.3% This Week (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. In the last seven days, Ark has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001354 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a total market capitalization of $47.04 million and approximately $3.98 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00009826 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000085 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 154,289,576 coins and its circulating supply is 126,068,679 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ark is ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io

Buying and Selling Ark

Ark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.